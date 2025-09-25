Man gets life term for abducting, sexually assaulting minor girls
A special POCSO court in Bahraich has sentenced 30-year-old [name unspecified] to life in prison for abducting and sexually assaulting a minor girl, with three other similar cases still pending trial.
The incidents involving girls aged 5 to 7 years occurred between June 15 and July 3, 2024, but the conviction is for the case registered on June 28.
He lured the children with sweets near their homes and took them to forested areas before releasing them.
Police formed special team to nab him
After a spike in similar abductions, police formed a special team that used details like a hand tattoo and his bicycle to track him down.
He was arrested on July 7 while trying to escape and confessed to his crimes.
Police recovered explicit photos from his phone along with evidence like the victims' clothing.
The court also fined him ₹1 lakh; if unpaid, he faces extra jail time.
His trial wrapped up fast—within just 20 working days—but trials for other related cases are still ongoing.