Man gets life term for abducting, sexually assaulting minor girls

Police formed special team to nab him

After a spike in similar abductions, police formed a special team that used details like a hand tattoo and his bicycle to track him down.

He was arrested on July 7 while trying to escape and confessed to his crimes.

Police recovered explicit photos from his phone along with evidence like the victims' clothing.

The court also fined him ₹1 lakh; if unpaid, he faces extra jail time.

His trial wrapped up fast—within just 20 working days—but trials for other related cases are still ongoing.