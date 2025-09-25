Ayodhya mosque redesigns to reflect local culture, not modern glass look
The Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation Trust (IICF) is redesigning the upcoming mosque in Dhannipur, near Ayodhya, after locals pushed back against its modern glass look.
Instead, the new plan will showcase traditional Awadhi architecture—a nod to local heritage.
Besides a place of worship, the complex will house a hospital, and the trust is considering adding an educational institute.
What will the new mosque complex look like?
Named Muhammad Bin Abdullah Masjid, the project sits on five acres allocated after the Supreme Court's 2019 verdict.
Expect five brick minarets and community spaces like a 200-bed hospital, kitchen, cultural center, and the trust is considering adding educational facilities in the future.
The trust is eyeing more land and better road access to fit everything in.
Updated designs will be submitted for approval in 3 months
IICF aims to submit their updated design for approval within three months—earlier versions got auto-rejected over paperwork issues.
Fundraising continues so construction can start once all clearances and cash are sorted out.