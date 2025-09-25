Ayodhya mosque redesigns to reflect local culture, not modern glass look India Sep 25, 2025

The Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation Trust (IICF) is redesigning the upcoming mosque in Dhannipur, near Ayodhya, after locals pushed back against its modern glass look.

Instead, the new plan will showcase traditional Awadhi architecture—a nod to local heritage.

Besides a place of worship, the complex will house a hospital, and the trust is considering adding an educational institute.