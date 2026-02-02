Man gets life term for killing estranged wife, aunt
Santiago Payano-Sanchez, 64, from Pennsylvania, will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to murdering his estranged wife and aunt (Dominga Cedano-Cedano) during a heated dinner argument on October 5, 2025.
He also shot his adult son—who survived—and was convicted of attempted homicide and aggravated assault.
During the argument at their West Hempfield Township home, Payano-Sanchez shot Ana Gutierrez-Cedano (59) and Dominga Cedano-Cedano (74).
His son was wounded while trying to stop him; two young children in the house were unharmed.
After turning himself in, Payano-Sanchez expressed regret in court but received two consecutive life sentences without parole plus an additional 20 to 40 years.
Family members shared that their loss is a trauma they'll carry forever—a stark reminder of how devastating domestic violence can be.