Man gets life term for killing estranged wife, aunt

During the argument at their West Hempfield Township home, Payano-Sanchez shot Ana Gutierrez-Cedano (59) and Dominga Cedano-Cedano (74).

His son was wounded while trying to stop him; two young children in the house were unharmed.

After turning himself in, Payano-Sanchez expressed regret in court but received two consecutive life sentences without parole plus an additional 20 to 40 years.

Family members shared that their loss is a trauma they'll carry forever—a stark reminder of how devastating domestic violence can be.