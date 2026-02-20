Man gives beer, cigarette to minor in viral video
India
A video allegedly from Rajasthan is making the rounds online, showing a man handing a beer and cigarette to a young child.
The kid is seen sipping the beer and trying to smoke, which has left people pretty upset and demanding action.
People are demanding action against the man
The clip clearly shows the bike's number plate—RJ25 SS 8392—which could help police track down those involved.
Many are calling for quick action against the man for giving alcohol and tobacco to a minor.
The incident has also sparked fresh worries about child safety and what gets shared on social media.