Man impersonating IAS, IPS, NIA officers arrested in Hyderabad
A 39-year-old man, Bathini Shashikanth, has been caught in Hyderabad for pretending to be top government officials—including IAS, IPS, and NIA officers—to scam people.
Over the past two years, he used fake ID cards and documents to trick citizens and allegedly cheated a gym owner out of ₹10.5 lakh by promising to assist him in procuring industrial land through a forged government letter.
How he pulled it off—and what happens next
Shashikanth went all-in on his act: police found fake IDs, walkie-talkies, multiple SIM cards, and even police sirens at his place.
He'd hired two bodyguards, along with weapons (who are now missing) to look more convincing.
Authorities have booked him under several charges and are urging everyone to be cautious—don't believe them and give them money or provide facilities.
The investigation is still underway as police search for his bodyguards.