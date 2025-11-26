Man impersonating IAS, IPS, NIA officers arrested in Hyderabad

How he pulled it off—and what happens next

Shashikanth went all-in on his act: police found fake IDs, walkie-talkies, multiple SIM cards, and even police sirens at his place.

He'd hired two bodyguards, along with weapons (who are now missing) to look more convincing.

Authorities have booked him under several charges and are urging everyone to be cautious—don't believe them and give them money or provide facilities.

The investigation is still underway as police search for his bodyguards.