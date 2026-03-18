Man kills cousin over land dispute, dismembers body
India
A property disagreement in Hyderabad took a tragic turn when a 32-year-old man allegedly killed his 40-year-old cousin after an argument about their jointly owned land.
When she asked for her share, things escalated, and he allegedly attacked her with a stick, allegedly leading to her death.
Body hidden for a day before dismembering
The accused hid her body for a day before dismembering it and dumping the parts in a lake.
Police began investigating after she was reported missing, eventually finding the remains and connecting them to the suspect.
The case also involved tensions over her personal relationships, adding another layer to the family conflict.