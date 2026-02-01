Man kills relatives after offering them 'sacrifice' to deity

Investigators looking into possible links to witchcraft

Chhatrapati Singh is currently in police custody. Investigators say he believed a deity demanded a "sacrifice" following his wife's miscarriage—he'd even set up a mud platform for the puja days before the attack.

Forensic teams found coconut and other ritual items at the scene. Authorities are still looking into possible links to witchcraft, and witchcraft and superstition are suspected in this tragic incident involving members of the same extended family.