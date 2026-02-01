Man kills relatives after offering them 'sacrifice' to deity
In Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh, 21-year-old Chhatrapati Singh allegedly murdered two of his neighbors with a sharp weapon after inviting them over for a religious ceremony at his home.
The victims, Phool Kumari Singh (50) and Kemla Singh (65), were distant relatives.
Two others who tried to help were also injured and are being treated in hospital.
Investigators looking into possible links to witchcraft
Chhatrapati Singh is currently in police custody. Investigators say he believed a deity demanded a "sacrifice" following his wife's miscarriage—he'd even set up a mud platform for the puja days before the attack.
Forensic teams found coconut and other ritual items at the scene. Authorities are still looking into possible links to witchcraft, and witchcraft and superstition are suspected in this tragic incident involving members of the same extended family.