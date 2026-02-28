Man kills wife, 3 daughters in Delhi, flees to Rajasthan

Police looking into possible motives

The crime came to light when Kewat's 10-year-old nephew found the bodies early Wednesday morning and neighbors quickly called police.

Investigators believe the victims were likely killed while they slept.

After a search involving 15 police teams using tech surveillance and local tips, Kewat was caught in Rajasthan on February 28.

Police are now looking into possible motives including family disputes and other personal issues; forensic tests are underway as the investigation continues.