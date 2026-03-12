Man kills wife, daughter-in-law, granddaughter with hammer in Odisha
India
A tragic incident shook Odisha's Deogarh district on Wednesday when a man named Ramesh allegedly killed his wife, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter at home with a hammer.
Police think an old family dispute might be behind the attack.
The crime came to light when Ramesh's son returned home and found his family members dead. He quickly called the police.
Ramesh has since gone missing.
Police investigating family dynamics
Police have registered a case and launched a search to find Ramesh.
They're talking to neighbors and villagers to piece together what led up to the tragedy, while forensic experts are expected at the scene soon.
Right now, investigators are focusing on figuring out what caused things to escalate so badly within the family.