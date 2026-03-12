Man kills wife, daughter over financial issues in Rajasthan
India
In Bichoon village near Jaipur, a man named Sukhjeet, allegedly murdered his wife, Saroj Devi, 35, with a sword and then strangled their 8-year-old daughter, Vanshika.
After the incident, he went straight to the police station and confessed.
Police believe money troubles may have pushed him to this tragic act.
Investigation underway
Sukhjeet is in custody, and investigators are focusing on financial stress as the likely motive.
The bodies have been sent for autopsy, and forensic experts are collecting evidence from the scene.
Authorities have not publicly named any other suspects, as police work to piece together exactly what led up to this heartbreaking event.