Man kills wife over child issue, then dies by suicide
India
In Moradabad's Majhola area, a man named Vicky allegedly killed his wife Mamta and then took his own life.
The couple, married for nearly nine years, often argued about not being able to have children.
On March 4, Vicky told Mamta he was taking her to visit her parents for Holi but instead led her to a secluded spot in a forested area near the Sonakpur flyover and stabbed her.
Investigation underway, legal proceedings initiated
They were found on Wednesday evening, which shocked the local community. Vicky was still alive when discovered but died at the hospital; Mamta had already passed away at the scene.
Police recovered a blood-stained knife, and both bodies were sent for post-mortem.
Legal proceedings are underway as authorities continue their investigation into this tragic case.