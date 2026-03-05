Man kills wife over child issue, then dies by suicide India Mar 05, 2026

In Moradabad's Majhola area, a man named Vicky allegedly killed his wife Mamta and then took his own life.

The couple, married for nearly nine years, often argued about not being able to have children.

On March 4, Vicky told Mamta he was taking her to visit her parents for Holi but instead led her to a secluded spot in a forested area near the Sonakpur flyover and stabbed her.