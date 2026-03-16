Man kills wife over divorce in front of children India Mar 16, 2026

A tragic incident unfolded in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, where Nafees allegedly killed his wife Najma during an argument about their divorce and his plan to marry his aunt.

Their children were present when it happened.

After the attack, Nafees tried to end his own life but was stopped by neighbors.

Both were taken to the hospital, but Najma did not survive.