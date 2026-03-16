Man kills wife over divorce in front of children
India
A tragic incident unfolded in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, where Nafees allegedly killed his wife Najma during an argument about their divorce and his plan to marry his aunt.
Their children were present when it happened.
After the attack, Nafees tried to end his own life but was stopped by neighbors.
Both were taken to the hospital, but Najma did not survive.
Police have filed a murder case against Nafees
Police have filed a murder case against Nafees after a complaint from Najma's family and recovered the scissors used in the attack.
Investigators are also questioning Nafees's aunt as part of the ongoing case, and further legal steps are expected after the post-mortem was completed.