Man misbehaves with female cop at Bengaluru DND checkpoint India Sep 27, 2025

A 29-year-old, Aditya Agarwal, was arrested in Bengaluru this week after he allegedly misbehaved with a female police officer at a drink-and-drive checkpoint near an Indiranagar pub.

Police say Agarwal refused the breathalyzer test, verbally abused the officer, and insisted she speak Hindi or English instead of Kannada.

When stopped from leaving, he reportedly tried to run away and then threatened and tried to assault police personnel.