Next Article
Man misbehaves with female cop at Bengaluru DND checkpoint
India
A 29-year-old, Aditya Agarwal, was arrested in Bengaluru this week after he allegedly misbehaved with a female police officer at a drink-and-drive checkpoint near an Indiranagar pub.
Police say Agarwal refused the breathalyzer test, verbally abused the officer, and insisted she speak Hindi or English instead of Kannada.
When stopped from leaving, he reportedly tried to run away and then threatened and tried to assault police personnel.
Agarwal charged under several sections of BNS
After the incident, the officer filed a formal complaint.
Agarwal has been charged under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for intimidation, assaulting a public servant, and provoking breach of peace.
He's now in judicial custody while police continue their investigation.