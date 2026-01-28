Man murders friend over alleged beef trickery in Varanasi India Jan 28, 2026

Virendra Yadav, 24, has been arrested for allegedly killing his friend Aftab Alam, 28, in Varanasi after a fallout over being tricked into eating suspected cow meat and later mocked for it.

The two, who worked together in Bengaluru, met at the Varanasi railway station before Yadav and an accomplice took Alam to a secluded spot on January 7, 2026.

There, Yadav strangled Alam and left his body in a field.