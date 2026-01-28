Man murders friend over alleged beef trickery in Varanasi
Virendra Yadav, 24, has been arrested for allegedly killing his friend Aftab Alam, 28, in Varanasi after a fallout over being tricked into eating suspected cow meat and later mocked for it.
The two, who worked together in Bengaluru, met at the Varanasi railway station before Yadav and an accomplice took Alam to a secluded spot on January 7, 2026.
There, Yadav strangled Alam and left his body in a field.
What's happening now?
Police found Alam's body the next day and traced evidence back to Yadav through call records and suspicious money transfers from Alam's account.
When arrested on January 26, 2026, Yadav confessed and was found with Alam's documents.
While Yadav claims the motive was about the beef incident, Aftab's father insists it was really about money.
Police are still looking for the accomplice and continuing their investigation.