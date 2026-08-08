Man on raft pushed through flooded Greater Kailash Delhi street
A clip of a man on a small raft down a flooded street in Greater Kailash, Delhi, is making the rounds online.
Shared by Instagram user Shree Khandelwal, the video shows him lying comfortably on a small raft with a paddle in his hand while several people wade through knee-deep water to push him, turning a rain-soaked road into an accidental boating adventure.
Instagram caption draws mixed reactions
The caption playfully calls out how even posh areas like Greater Kailash face drainage issues despite high taxes, joking that proper drains are still "waiting list."
Online reactions are mixed: some call it "free water parks," while others point out that heavy rain just takes time to drain.
The video's gone viral for capturing both the frustration and humor of the rain and flooding in the city.