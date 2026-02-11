Man owns crores in property, lives in shelter
India
Umesh Chandra Verma, 60, from Bihar's Chhapra district, is living in a shelter even though he owns property worth crores.
He says his family took over his assets and forced him out of his own home.
Now, he depends on community support and is asking the government to help him get back what's rightfully his.
Family took over his assets
Verma's troubles began after he returned from working in Assam; without his income, his family allegedly seized his land and savings.
As his health declined, he lost his job as a security guard at Chhapra Sadar Hospital and became dependent on charitable support.
Local charities now provide him meals at the shelter while he appeals to authorities for help so he can live with dignity again.