Man paraded naked for marrying against family's wishes
In Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, a 25-year-old man was beaten up and paraded naked by a mob after he married his partner against their families' wishes.
The couple, from neighboring villages and the same community, had been together for 18 months before eloping and getting married on March 18.
Hours after the marriage (the attack occurred between 11:30am and 12 noon), a group of 15 people stormed the house where they were staying, assaulted both of them, stripped the man, tied him to a pole, and paraded naked in front of the public.
Accused at large, investigation underway
Police have arrested five people so far, identified as Komal Patil (an in-law of the victim), Heramb Chaudhary, Sanjay Badhe, Vijay Patil and Dnyaneshwar Bhoi, while others remain at large.
The accused are in custody on charges including attempted murder and abduction under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Authorities said an FIR has been registered and investigations are ongoing.