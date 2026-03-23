Man paraded naked for marrying against family's wishes India Mar 23, 2026

In Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, a 25-year-old man was beaten up and paraded naked by a mob after he married his partner against their families' wishes.

The couple, from neighboring villages and the same community, had been together for 18 months before eloping and getting married on March 18.

Hours after the marriage (the attack occurred between 11:30am and 12 noon), a group of 15 people stormed the house where they were staying, assaulted both of them, stripped the man, tied him to a pole, and paraded naked in front of the public.