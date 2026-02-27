Man poses as ISRO scientist, cheats women on matrimonial sites India Feb 27, 2026

A 34-year-old man in Navi Mumbai, Adarsh Prashant Mhatre, has been arrested for pretending to be an ISRO scientist and a government official on matrimonial sites.

He used fake profiles to connect with educated women—like engineers and doctors—and convinced them he was genuine, only to scam them with false marriage promises.