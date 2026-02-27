Man poses as ISRO scientist, cheats women on matrimonial sites
India
A 34-year-old man in Navi Mumbai, Adarsh Prashant Mhatre, has been arrested for pretending to be an ISRO scientist and a government official on matrimonial sites.
He used fake profiles to connect with educated women—like engineers and doctors—and convinced them he was genuine, only to scam them with false marriage promises.
Mhatre reportedly cheated victims out of nearly ₹90 lakh and also hid his real identity for personal gain.
Police are now digging deeper into his online activity and financial records to find more victims and bring closure to those affected.