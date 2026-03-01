Man posing as ISRO scientist on matrimonial site cheats women

Accused has been linked to at least 6 cases

Mhatre specifically went after educated women, persuading them to take out personal loans for supposed property investments and then vanishing after exploiting them.

Police say he's linked to at least six cases across Maharashtra; one report puts total alleged fraud at about ₹89.40 lakh, while another cites ₹96.97 lakh.

He was recently arrested by Rabale police station in Navi Mumbai; his cousin, who helped move the stolen money, was also arrested.

Both are in custody as investigations continue into his long history of cheating and forgery cases.