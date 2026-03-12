Man rapes, murders woman who owes him money in UP

Man shot at police before getting injured himself

Rawat was arrested a little over a week after the March 9 murders (in mid-March 2026) after he tried to flee and fired at police, injuring a constable before being shot in the leg himself.

He is now hospitalized in custody. Police have arrested him; investigations are underway and formal charges, including murder and rape, are expected to be filed.

The local community is shaken by the brutality of the crime.