Man rapes, murders woman who owes him money in UP
India
A 35-year-old man, Kishan Rawat, from Sisendi village in Uttar Pradesh, has been accused of raping a woman he had lent money to amid a financial dispute over repayment.
When her partially blind son tried to help her, Rawat allegedly strangled him as well.
The autopsy confirmed sexual assault and injuries to the woman.
Man shot at police before getting injured himself
Rawat was arrested a little over a week after the March 9 murders (in mid-March 2026) after he tried to flee and fired at police, injuring a constable before being shot in the leg himself.
He is now hospitalized in custody. Police have arrested him; investigations are underway and formal charges, including murder and rape, are expected to be filed.
The local community is shaken by the brutality of the crime.