Man reverses car to hit pedestrian after minor accident: Video
A hit-and-run in Jammu left an elderly man fighting for his life.
His daughter, Priyanka Dutta, claims the driver, Manan Anand, intentionally ran over her father after a minor accident with his scooty.
Video footage even shows Anand reversing to hit him again near Allora Textiles.
The injured man has been moved to Chandigarh for urgent treatment.
Driver on the run, but police are closing in
Police have charged Anand with rash driving and attempted murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
He's currently on the run, but his car has been seized and his father is being questioned.
Authorities are working to track him down and ensure justice for the victim.