Next Article
Tamil Nadu: Sabotage on tracks injures 20 in train crash
On October 11, the Bagmati Express crashed into a parked goods train near Kavaraipettai station because someone deliberately removed key nuts and bolts from the tracks.
This sabotage caused 12-13 coaches to derail, leaving 20 people injured.
Pilot's quick thinking saves lives
Thanks to loco pilot G Subramani's fast response with the emergency brakes, things didn't get even worse—he's now being recommended for a top railway honor.
Since then, rail authorities have stepped up security: tracking insider threats more closely, boosting patrols with local police in risky areas, adding more CCTV cameras at key spots, and testing tamper-proof track fasteners to help prevent future incidents.