Next Article
Man sets himself on fire at airport over missed train
At Almaty International Airport this week, a man set himself on fire after missing his last train home and arguing with his wife over the phone.
After being told his railway tickets could not be exchanged for airline ones, he poured gasoline on himself and ignited it inside a travel agency office.
Authorities are investigating the incident
Bystanders recorded the shocking moment as he ran in flames toward airport staff.
Quick action with a fire extinguisher helped put out the blaze, and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Authorities are now investigating how he managed to bring gasoline into the airport.
The travel agency involved said their staff worked clearly and quickly and didn't have any prior conflict with him.