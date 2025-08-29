Next Article
Heavy rain triggers landslides on Chandigarh-Manali highway
Heavy monsoon rains on the night of August 27, 2025, triggered landslides that blocked the busy Chandigarh-Manali highway.
Only small vehicles can use an alternate route at limited times, while teams work nonstop to clear debris despite ongoing rain.
Floods and landslides have hit Himachal Pradesh hard
The floods and landslides have hit Himachal Pradesh hard—damaging roads, airports, and even cutting off remote areas from power and water.
Over 400 students had to be rescued in Kangra.
With more heavy rain expected, relief teams are focused on evacuations and restoring basic services.
Officials say efforts are coordinated to keep residents—and pilgrims—safe as the state weathers this tough spell.