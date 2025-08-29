RSS won't support Kashi, Mathura temple reclamation drives: Mohan Bhagwat
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat made it clear this week that the organization will not back any temple reclamation drives in Kashi or Mathura—only the Ayodhya Ram temple movement has official RSS support.
As he put it, "Ram temple is the only movement that the RSS supported, it will not join any other, but our volunteers can."
Volunteers can join causes individually
Bhagwat shared these views during an RSS centenary lecture series at Vigyan Bhawan.
He explained that while Ayodhya, Kashi, and Mathura are important to Hindus, RSS won't get involved in reclamation campaigns for Kashi or Mathura temples. However, volunteers are free to join such causes on their own.
No rift with BJP; Islam belongs in India
He addressed rumors about a rift with BJP, saying there's no friction—RSS handles its community work ("shakhas"), while BJP focuses on governance.
Bhagwat also emphasized that Islam belongs in India and said he trusts the government to manage international trade without needing RSS input.