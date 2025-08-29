RSS won't support Kashi, Mathura temple reclamation drives: Mohan Bhagwat India Aug 29, 2025

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat made it clear this week that the organization will not back any temple reclamation drives in Kashi or Mathura—only the Ayodhya Ram temple movement has official RSS support.

As he put it, "Ram temple is the only movement that the RSS supported, it will not join any other, but our volunteers can."