Himachal Pradesh: Over 3,000 pilgrims rescued as rain wreaks havoc
Relentless monsoon rains have thrown life off track in Himachal Pradesh.
As of Thursday evening, 524 roads—including two national highways—are blocked, and over 1,230 electricity transformers plus 416 water supply systems are down.
It's a tough time for anyone trying to get around or just keep the lights on.
Government's top priority is to restore road, power, water supplies
Rescue teams are especially busy in Chamba district, where thousands of Manimahesh Yatra pilgrims were stranded—over 3,000 have been rescued so far.
Since June 20, 312 people have died, including 160 in rain-related incidents and 152 in road accidents.
The government says its top priority is restoring roads, power, and water supplies ASAP and may seek extra help if the situation persists.