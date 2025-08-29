Himachal Pradesh: Over 3,000 pilgrims rescued as rain wreaks havoc

Government's top priority is to restore road, power, water supplies

Rescue teams are especially busy in Chamba district, where thousands of Manimahesh Yatra pilgrims were stranded—over 3,000 have been rescued so far.

Since June 20, 312 people have died, including 160 in rain-related incidents and 152 in road accidents.

The government says its top priority is restoring roads, power, and water supplies ASAP and may seek extra help if the situation persists.