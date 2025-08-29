Cloudbursts in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, Chamoli; many trapped under debris
What's the story
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Friday morning that several families are trapped under debris after two separate cloudbursts in Rudraprayag and Chamoli districts. The incidents occurred in Bareth Dungar Tok of Rudraprayag and the Deval area of Chamoli. "A distressing report has been received that due to cloudbursts... some families have been trapped due to debris flow," Dhami wrote on X.
Ongoing efforts
Rescue operations on war footing
CM Dhami said rescue and relief operations are on a war footing with local administration. He is in constant touch with officials to ensure effective conduct of these operations. "I pray to Baba Kedar for the safe well-being of all," he said on X (formerly Twitter). Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari confirmed that two people are missing in the Deval area, adding that many animals were buried under debris.
Twitter Post
Water level of Mandakini River rises significantly
💢लगातार हो रही भारी बारिश के कारण मंदाकिनी नदी का जल स्तर काफी बढ़ा हुआ है, थानाध्यक्ष अगस्त्यमुनि के नेतृत्व में पुलिस द्वारा अगस्त्यमुनि क्षेत्र में अनाउंसमेंट कर लोगों को सतर्क किया जा रहा है। pic.twitter.com/NyeAlJm7AY— Rudraprayag Police Uttarakhand (@RudraprayagPol) August 29, 2025
Additional incident
Another cloudburst in Tehri Garhwal district
Rivers in both districts are overflowing, with water levels reaching dangerous levels. In Rudraprayag, the water levels of the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers have risen enormously as a result of the continuous downpour, and, as a result, vehicle movement has been halted. Water levels in Chamoli rivers have also reached unsafe levels, and residents living near the rivers have been ordered to evacuate.
Advisory details
Chamoli Police issues traffic advisory
On Thursday, Chamoli Police issued a traffic advisory after debris blocked the Joshimath-Malari road route before Surai Thota. JCB machines are working to clear the debris, and the route is expected to reopen by evening. The Uttarkashi district administration is also sending essential relief materials to affected areas through helicopters.