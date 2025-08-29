Next Article
Punjab floods threaten to ruin paddy harvest
Massive floods in Punjab have left about 2.9 lakh acres of farmland submerged and impacted over 400 villages just as paddy harvest season approaches.
Kapurthala is among the worst-hit districts, with dozens of villages in Sultanpur Lodhi under water.
Several other regions—like Pathankot, Amritsar, and Gurdaspur—are also struggling as the Ravi and Beas rivers overflow.
Floodwaters reached up to 5 feet
Floodwaters reached up to five feet in some places, putting this year's paddy crop in serious danger.
While water has receded from some fields, experts warn that standing water could ruin crops and hit farmers' finances even harder.
Rescue teams have evacuated hundreds from Kapurthala so far, but many people are staying behind to protect their homes and animals.