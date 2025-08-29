Next Article
Japanese women in Rajasthani attire welcome PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Japan on Friday and was greeted with a vibrant, cross-cultural ceremony—Japanese women dressed in Rajasthani outfits welcomed him with "Padharo Mhare Des" (which means "Welcome to my land").
There was even a folk song performance that Modi seemed to really enjoy.
Modi appreciates Indian community's efforts
Modi is in Tokyo for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit, invited by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.
His two-day visit aims to boost the special partnership between the countries that's been growing over the past 11 years.
He also took time to appreciate the Indian community's efforts to keep their culture alive in Japan, calling their contributions meaningfully to Japanese society.