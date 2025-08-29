Next Article
Friday morning rains delay Delhi Metro services on Yellow Line
Friday morning rains threw a wrench into travel for anyone using Delhi Metro's Yellow Line—especially between Vishwavidyalaya and Central Secretariat.
While this stretch saw big slowdowns, DMRC confirmed that the rest of the metro network ran as usual.
DMRC promises to get things back to normal soon
Some riders reported getting stuck for close to 50 minutes between stations like Vishwavidyalaya and GTB Nagar, making it tough to reach work or classes on time.
DMRC says they're working to get things back to normal on the Yellow Line, and reassured everyone that other lines are running smoothly.