Vaishno board denies ignoring weather alerts after 34 pilgrims killed 

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has rejected allegations of ignoring weather warnings ahead of a recent landslide disaster. The board said the yatra was suspended hours before the cloudburst-triggered landslide. The incident occurred on August 26 at Adhkuwari in the Trikuta hills, killing 34 pilgrims and injuring 18 others. "Reports have been circulating...alleging that yatra was allowed to proceed in complete disregard of weather advisories. The Board categorically denies the allegations as false and baseless," it said.

Safety measures Weather conditions clear till 10am on August 26 The board said that weather conditions were clear till 10:00am on August 26 and the yatra proceeded normally. Helicopter services were also functioning smoothly. "As soon as the forecast for moderate rains was received, registrations were immediately suspended," it said. It also stated that the new track between Katra and Adhkuwari (via Tarakote), which is prone to landslides and weather-related disturbances, has already been closed since August 24 for the sake of pilgrim safety.

Road The event was a force majeure It was further stated that the disaster occurred on the old track near Inderprastha Bhojanalaya. "This is one of the safest locations on the track. However, nature's fury struck in the form of a sudden severe cloudburst in this stretch of around 50 meters only, which triggered the massive landslide at 2.40pm. It was unpredictable and unforeseen from any count. No such event of landslide has ever been recorded in this area...The event was a force majeure," it said.

Emergency response Shrine board's disaster management task force deployed After the landslide, the shrine board's Disaster Management Task Force was deployed along the track and responded in coordination with various agencies. Eighteen injured pilgrims were evacuated to the Shrine Board's hospital in Kakryal for treatment. Stranded pilgrims were safely evacuated to Katra by the evening of August 26. Debris clearance and slope inspection were also carried out on a war footing after the incident.