Google Photos can now create custom stickers

To create a custom sticker, users have to open the Google Photos app on their iPhone or iPad and select a photo. A shimmer effect will outline the subject of the photo that can be turned into a sticker. By pressing and holding this subject, they can create a sticker and choose to either copy it or share it with other apps.

Feature availability

Feature available on iOS 17 and above

The new feature is compatible with iOS 17 and above, but Android users are currently left out. This move by Google seems to be an attempt to bridge the gap between its Photos app on iOS and Apple's native Photos app, which has offered a similar sticker creation option for some time now. However, it remains unclear why this feature isn't being extended to Android devices as well.