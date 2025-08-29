Next Article
Samsung tops India's tablet market with over 41% share
Samsung just grabbed a huge 41.3% share of India's tablet market in the first half of 2025—even though total tablet shipments dropped by 32% as commercial demand slumped.
With the Galaxy Tab S11 launching on September 4, Samsung looks set to tighten its grip, especially among premium buyers.
Despite overall drop, consumer demand helped keep things buzzing
While tablets for businesses and education projects fell by a steep 60%, regular consumers stepped up—buying over 20% more tablets than before.
Big online sales like Amazon Prime Day and easy financing deals helped keep things buzzing for shoppers.