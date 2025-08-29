Vaishno Devi landslide: Agra, Muzaffarnagar families mourn loss of kin
A sudden landslide near the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage route in Jammu and Kashmir on August 26, 2025, has left at least 34 people dead and many injured.
Heavy monsoon rains triggered the disaster, leaving families from Agra and Muzaffarnagar searching for missing loved ones and mourning those lost.
Agra family lost 3 members
In Agra's Kumharpada area, three family members—including a baby—died while attending a religious ceremony.
One person is still undergoing treatment for serious injuries in the hospital, while another remains missing.
Neighbors have come together to support grieving families as rescue teams keep searching.
Muzaffarnagar families mourn loss
Six pilgrims from Muzaffarnagar lost their lives during the trek to Vaishno Devi; several more are injured or missing.
Former Union minister Sanjeev Balyan visited affected families to offer support and help coordinate aid.
Local authorities are working to bring everyone home safely and provide medical care where needed.