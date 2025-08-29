Modi to announce Japan's Shinkansen trains made in India

E10 model will be adapted for Indian conditions

The E10, inspired by Japan's ALFA-X model, will be adapted for Indian conditions and launched in both countries at the same time.

Even though there have been some delays, Japan is sticking with it.

The plan could help India level up its manufacturing game and even open doors for exports by combining affordable production with top-notch Japanese tech.

Plus, Modi and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida are set to take a symbolic ride together on the Shinkansen—showing just how important this partnership has become.