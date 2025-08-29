Vaishno Devi landslide: Protest against shrine board negligence
A tragic landslide hit the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage route in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, on August 27, taking 34 lives and injuring scores of people.
The disaster struck near Ardhkuwari during heavy monsoon rains.
Even though the India Meteorological Department had issued weather warnings, authorities reportedly kept the pilgrimage open.
Locals and devotees observed a bandh on August 28 to protest what they call negligence by the shrine board.
Many joined a procession to honor those lost, with some political leaders joining in and a youth Congress leader briefly detained by police.
Protesters blame runoff from dumped construction material for triggering the landslide during the rains.
The Jammu-Srinagar highway remains closed due to flood damage; special trains are helping stranded travelers, and schools in Jammu division are shut for safety checks.
Meanwhile, families of victims from Rajasthan have alleged that jewelry was stolen from their loved ones' bodies as rescue efforts continue.