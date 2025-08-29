Ayushman Bharat to add 14 more hospitals in Delhi soon
Delhi is about to add 14 more hospitals to its Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme in the next 10 days, bumping the total from 151 to 165.
This move finally brings major private names like Fortis on board—something that was delayed earlier because of payment issues from old government schemes.
Fortis on board
With most pending payments now cleared (about ₹20 crore still being settled), Fortis is ready to join, making it much easier for people in Delhi to access quality care.
The Ayushman Bharat scheme itself covers up to ₹10 lakh per family each year for nearly 2,000 medical procedures—everything from surgeries and ICU stays to diagnostics and medicines.
Since launch, over ₹13,300 crore has already reached beneficiaries in Delhi.
For anyone in Delhi who needs serious medical help without breaking the bank, this expansion could be a real game-changer.