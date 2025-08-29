Ayushman Bharat to add 14 more hospitals in Delhi soon

Fortis on board

With most pending payments now cleared (about ₹20 crore still being settled), Fortis is ready to join, making it much easier for people in Delhi to access quality care.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme itself covers up to ₹10 lakh per family each year for nearly 2,000 medical procedures—everything from surgeries and ICU stays to diagnostics and medicines.

Since launch, over ₹13,300 crore has already reached beneficiaries in Delhi.

For anyone in Delhi who needs serious medical help without breaking the bank, this expansion could be a real game-changer.