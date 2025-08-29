Delhi lawyers end strike after LG's order put on hold
Delhi lawyers have ended their week-long strike after the Lieutenant Governor's order—allowing police to give statements via video from their stations—was put on hold.
This move came after talks with Union home ministry officials, who promised a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the lawyers' concerns.
The order, issued earlier this month, had sparked immediate backlash.
Lawyers argued that letting police testify remotely could hurt fair trials and make things less transparent.
Their protests escalated quickly—from court boycotts to road blockades and even burning effigies—bringing much of Delhi's legal work to a halt.
Even with the pause on the order, they're standing firm on wanting open and fair court processes going forward.