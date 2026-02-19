Man shoots IAF officer over road rage clash months later
In Lucknow, a retired Indian Air Force officer, Awadhesh Kumar Pathak (60), was shot on January 30—apparently because of a road rage clash in November 2025.
The accused, Amit Mishra, reportedly held a grudge after Pathak slapped him during a bike altercation back in November 2025.
Spotting Pathak's car with an IAF sticker at the shopping complex on January 30, Mishra pretended to ask for directions and then shot him before escaping with his brother.
Mishra had been carrying illegal gun for some time
Pathak was taken to the hospital and is now stable.
Police quickly launched a search for Amit and his brother Durgesh, finally arresting them early Wednesday after checking hundreds of CCTV clips.
According to DCP Nipun Agarwal, Mishra had been carrying an illegal gun for some time.
The whole episode is a reminder of how old conflicts can spiral if left unresolved.