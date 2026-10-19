Man speeds past police checkpoint in Rudrapur leaving wife behind
India
A wild scene unfolded in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, when a man tried to dodge a police traffic checkpoint by speeding off on his motorcycle, leaving his wife behind on the road.
The police were stopping riders without helmets or license plates at Trishul Chowk when the man took off instead of stopping.
His wife fell from the motorcycle but thankfully wasn't hurt.
Viral video, police assist woman
A bystander's video of the moment quickly went viral and got people talking online about responsible driving.
Police helped the woman right away and made sure she was all right before sending her home.
The incident has become a reminder for everyone to follow traffic rules and think twice before risking safety just to avoid a fine.