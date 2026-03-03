Man stabs mother-in-law during family dispute in UP's Muzaffarnagar India Mar 03, 2026

In Budhana, Muzaffarnagar, a heated family argument turned violent when Shoeb allegedly stabbed his mother-in-law, Farida, on Monday evening.

The dispute started as Shoeb tried to bring his wife back from her parents' home.

Farida suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital for emergency care.