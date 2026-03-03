Man stabs mother-in-law during family dispute in UP's Muzaffarnagar
India
In Budhana, Muzaffarnagar, a heated family argument turned violent when Shoeb allegedly stabbed his mother-in-law, Farida, on Monday evening.
The dispute started as Shoeb tried to bring his wife back from her parents' home.
Farida suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital for emergency care.
Police launch search for accused
Police responded quickly and have launched a search for Shoeb, who fled after the incident.
Station House Officer Subhash Atri shared that Farida has been moved to a higher medical center due to the severity of her wounds.
A probe is on.