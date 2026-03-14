Man stabs woman for rebuking him over lewd gestures
India
A 19-year-old from North Delhi, Shyam Sunder, was arrested after allegedly stabbing a woman's brother in Model Town.
The trouble started when the woman called out Sunder for making lewd gestures at her and warned him to stop.
Things escalated quickly: Sunder reportedly threatened her family if they reported him, and then attacked her brother as revenge.
Accused has no previous criminal record
The attack happened on Thursday night, with the victim stabbed several times before Sunder fled.
Police acted quickly, using technology and local tips to track him down after several raids.
During questioning, Sunder admitted to the crime but has no previous record.
The investigation is still ongoing as police piece together what led up to this violent turn.