Man stabs woman harasser after he threatens her family

Police tracked Sunder down using CCTV footage

Police say Sunder had been making lewd gestures at the woman for some time.

When she warned him she'd tell her husband and brother, he threatened them both.

After a family confrontation, he attacked her brother with a knife.

Police tracked Sunder down within hours using CCTV footage and arrested him on attempted murder charges.

He admitted to holding a grudge but has no prior criminal record; the investigation is still ongoing.