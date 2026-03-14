Man stabs woman harasser after he threatens her family
India
In Model Town, 19-year-old Shyam Sunder was arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman's brother after repeatedly harassing her.
The attack happened on March 12, when the family confronted Sunder and he reportedly stabbed the victim several times in anger.
Police tracked Sunder down using CCTV footage
Police say Sunder had been making lewd gestures at the woman for some time.
When she warned him she'd tell her husband and brother, he threatened them both.
After a family confrontation, he attacked her brother with a knife.
Police tracked Sunder down within hours using CCTV footage and arrested him on attempted murder charges.
He admitted to holding a grudge but has no prior criminal record; the investigation is still ongoing.