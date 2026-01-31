Man takes HIV prevention meds on AI chatbot's advice

Always check with a professional before taking strong medication

This story is a wake-up call about the real dangers of skipping doctors and relying on AI or the internet for serious meds.

PEP (the HIV drug he took) isn't meant for DIY use—it needs proper timing and medical supervision because side effects can be severe, like what happened here.

Docs say: always check with a professional before starting any strong medication, no matter what an app or chatbot suggests.