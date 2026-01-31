Man takes HIV prevention meds on AI chatbot's advice
India
A Delhi man is fighting for his life after taking HIV prevention drugs based on an AI chatbot's advice—without seeing a doctor.
He developed a rare, serious skin reaction called Stevens-Johnson syndrome (SJS), showing how risky it can be to self-medicate or trust unverified online health tips.
Always check with a professional before taking strong medication
This story is a wake-up call about the real dangers of skipping doctors and relying on AI or the internet for serious meds.
PEP (the HIV drug he took) isn't meant for DIY use—it needs proper timing and medical supervision because side effects can be severe, like what happened here.
Docs say: always check with a professional before starting any strong medication, no matter what an app or chatbot suggests.