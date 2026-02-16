Man throws machete at judge during hearing
India
A tense moment unfolded at Srivilliputhur Family Court when Balamurugan, upset over a marital dispute verdict that didn't go his way, threw a machete at Judge Sudhakar.
Thankfully, the judge wasn't hurt—the weapon missed him—but the incident left everyone shaken.
Case details and security concerns
The case was between Balamurugan and his wife Thangamuneeswari, and Judge Sudhakar was filling in due to a vacancy.
What's worrying is that a weapon was thrown in court, raising big questions about security.
This has raised questions about security measures to keep judges and staff safe from similar threats.