Man tries to get wife killed thrice, finally succeeds

Man offered ₹6.7 lakh to get wife killed

Investigators discovered that Sakaram had an affair and offered ₹6.7 lakh to have Geeta killed.

He'd already tried twice before, once staging a road accident and another time by physical assault, but both attempts failed.

Eventually, he involved others who helped him carry out the plan and make it look like suicide.

After being questioned by police, Sakaram confessed to everything, leading to multiple arrests in this premeditated plot.