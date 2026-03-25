Man tries to get wife killed thrice, finally succeeds
A Mumbai man has been arrested after allegedly killing his wife, Geeta Chaudhary, and trying to pass it off as suicide.
Geeta was found hanging in their kitchen on October 14, 2024, but her father pushed for a deeper look when things didn't add up.
A second post-mortem revealed she'd been strangled, pointing to murder rather than suicide.
Man offered ₹6.7 lakh to get wife killed
Investigators discovered that Sakaram had an affair and offered ₹6.7 lakh to have Geeta killed.
He'd already tried twice before, once staging a road accident and another time by physical assault, but both attempts failed.
Eventually, he involved others who helped him carry out the plan and make it look like suicide.
After being questioned by police, Sakaram confessed to everything, leading to multiple arrests in this premeditated plot.