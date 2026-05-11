Man urinates near Mysuru suburban bus stand despite mirror wall
India
Well, this is awkward, just a week after Mysuru put up a shiny new mirror wall to stop people from peeing in public, someone did exactly that.
The 80-meter-long mirrored panels near the Suburban Bus Stand were part of a ₹9.5 lakh project by the city corporation to curb public urination.
Video shows local hitting man's shoulder
The idea was simple: if you can see yourself (and others can see you), maybe you'll think twice.
The mirrors even light up at night thanks to LED lighting around the panels.
A video of the incident shows a local confronting the man and hitting him on the shoulder.