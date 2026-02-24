Man warned for female colleague visiting him sparks debate
India
A Hyderabad man got a formal warning from his apartment society for repeatedly having a female colleague over for snacks and dinner.
The notice claimed these visits broke society rules and threatened eviction if it happened again.
The story quickly caught attention online after a Reddit post about it went viral and sparked discussion, with users raising legal concerns.
Tenant shared similar experiences
The tenant explained on Reddit that there was no noise or disturbance—just quiet visits.
His post sparked a bigger conversation about moral policing in gated communities, with others sharing similar experiences.
Many pointed out that unless such restrictions are in the rental agreement, they shouldn't override basic rights to privacy and personal freedom.