Man wedged under Amarkantak elephant statue, woman removes wallet
A temple ritual in Amarkantak, Madhya Pradesh, went viral after a man got wedged while crawling under a stone elephant statue.
As people tried to help him out, a woman was seen removing his wallet, most likely to make more space so he could squeeze free.
The moment sparked plenty of reactions online.
Online calls for ritual safety
The ritual is believed to have their wishes fulfilled if you can crawl through the statue's legs, but this incident raised questions about safety and knowing your limits.
Many people online felt the man should have considered his physical condition first.
As one user put it, "Zero survival instinct. Why will he even go through such a narrow passage, must know your own body man," echoing calls for more awareness before taking part in such traditions.