Man who traveled in women's coach wearing burqa arrested
A 57-year-old man, Sheikh Altaf Hussain Ishaq, was arrested after allegedly sneaking into the women's compartment of a Mumbai suburban train at Ghatkopar station on February 6—reportedly disguised in a burqa.
The incident surfaced on social media, and even though no female passengers filed a complaint, the Government Railway Police (GRP) decided to investigate.
Accused has schizophrenia, sometimes wanders: Police
Mumbai GRP identified Ishaq by reviewing footage from over 25 CCTV cameras between February 8 and 17, spotting his unique walk and shoes.
He was traced to Nashik's Muktidham area, where further checks confirmed his identity with help from family members.
Police shared that Ishaq has schizophrenia and sometimes wanders due to his condition; he is currently a patient at a mental hospital in Sambhaji Nagar.