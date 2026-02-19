Man who traveled in women's coach wearing burqa arrested

Accused has schizophrenia, sometimes wanders: Police

Mumbai GRP identified Ishaq by reviewing footage from over 25 CCTV cameras between February 8 and 17, spotting his unique walk and shoes.

He was traced to Nashik's Muktidham area, where further checks confirmed his identity with help from family members.

Police shared that Ishaq has schizophrenia and sometimes wanders due to his condition; he is currently a patient at a mental hospital in Sambhaji Nagar.